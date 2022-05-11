Sentenced In Fayette County For Attempted Murder

A Herrick man pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court earlier this month to a first degree attempted murder charge.

Trevor McCammack, age 36, was sentenced to 26 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He receives credit for 953 days served in jail.

The sentence includes six years in prison for attempted murder, plus an additional 20 years, by statute, for discharging a firearm during the crime.

It was alleged that during the early morning hours of September 23, 2019, McCammack shot a man in a field near Shobonier, after asking the victim for gas for his motorcycle.

Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison told the court the victim accepted the terms of the plea agreement.

Other charges against the defendant were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

McCammack was represented by Attorney Patrick Schaufelberger of Greenville.