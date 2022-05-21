Sewing Class Successful At DeMoulin Museum

The DeMoulin Museum and University of Illinois 4-H program sponsored a sewing workshop for kids may 12 at the museum.
Eight girls learned the basics of using a sewing machine, then made a drawstring bag to take home.
Instructors were current and former DeMoulin Brothers & Company employees, who collectively have over 125 years of experience.
The museum received a grant from Casey’s General Store to pay for some of the necessary supplies, and DeMoulin Brothers & Company donated material.
A second workshop for the same group of youngsters will be held in the near future.