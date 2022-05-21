Sewing Class Successful At DeMoulin Museum

Carol Steinkamp works with one of the girls who attended the 4-H Sewing Workshop hosted by the DeMoulin Museum.
The DeMoulin Museum and University of Illinois 4-H program sponsored a sewing workshop for kids may 12 at the museum.

Eight girls learned the basics of using a sewing machine, then made a drawstring bag to take home.

Instructors were current and former DeMoulin Brothers & Company employees, who collectively have over 125 years of experience.

The museum received a grant from Casey’s General Store to pay for some of the necessary supplies, and DeMoulin Brothers & Company donated material.

A second workshop for the same group of youngsters will be held in the near future.

