Shoal Creek FPD Announces New Location

The Shoal Creek Fire Protection District has announced big news.

Engine House Number 3 will have a new location in Donnellson with the district taking possession of the Seventh Day Adventist Church building on May 6. It is located across from the Donnellson Post Office.

The building will be remodeled, and district of officials are planning to construct new quarters for fire trucks.

According to information provided to Shoal Creek Fire Protection District residents, the new building will be larger than the existing Donnellson site, allowing the district to better serve its communities.