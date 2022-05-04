Tate Receives Life Sentence

The man who killed a Wayne County deputy late last year has been given a life sentence.

Ray Tate Jr., age 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in March to murder in the shooting death of Deputy Sean Riley.

In Wayne County Circuit Court, Tate was recently sentenced to life in prison, to be served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

After Tate killed the deputy on the morning of December 29, 2021, it is believes he travelled to the St. Louis area, where he now faces 14 charges including kidnapping, armed criminal action, first degree robbery and first degree assault.

Tate fled from Missouri to Illinois, allegedly with a hostage. It is believed vehicles were stolen and a home invasion occurred in Clinton County before Tate was arrested without incident.

Charges have yet to be filed against Tate in Clinton County.