Area residents are invited to a “Grease” Sing-A-Long program at Toastiez in downtown Greenville Saturday, May 7.

The restaurant will be turned into the Frosty Palace with the movie being shown on the big screen.

Those attending can sing the “Grease” songs and enjoy a burger and milk shake. There will also be a “Grease” costume contest. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

The same night in downtown Greenville, the Bond County Courthouse Cruise-In will take place.