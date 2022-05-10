Tractor Sale Sets World Record

Aumann Auctions of Nokomis has broken a world record for the sale of an antique tractor.

The company recently sold a 1913 Case 30-60 for $1.47 million dollars.

The previous record had been $535,000 for a 1910 Marshall Colonial Classic C Tractor, sold by Aumann Auctions in 2019. There are only five of the 1913 Case 30-60 tractors still known to exist.

The others are in private collections or museums.

The winner of the recent one sold be Aumann Auctions lives in the northeast part of the United States.