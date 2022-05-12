Two Injured In Anhydrous Tank Explosion

The Smithboro Fire Protection District responded to a call on Trapper Ave. for an anhydrous tank explosion Tuesday at 4:49 PM.

Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs reports a coupling had blown off the tank and two people were injured ibn the explosion.

Firefighters checked the tank and implement for any leaks and made sure the equipment was safe.

Other fire personnel preformed decontamination of the two individuals who were injured.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Rural Med EMS and Air Evac Life Team provided care and transportation to those injured.

No emergency responders were injured.