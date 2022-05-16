Unit 2 Board Acts On Numerous Personnel Matters

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education recently took action on personnel matters.

The retirement of Brenda Mollett as a teacher at Pocahontas School was accepted, effective after the 2023-2024 school year.

The resignation of Bryan Tebbe as a special education teacher at Greenville Elementary School was accepted, effective May 20.

The board hired Karen Clark as a special education teacher at the high school for next school year.

Hired as early childhood teachers for next school year were Rachel Holman, Debra Wick and Leslie Stief.

Other resignations were Josie Garmon and Becky Hiepler in food service, Cythia Stehr as a van driver, Cody Heckman as high school assistant boys soccer coach, and Austin Kastl as fall play director at the high school.

All motions were approved on votes of 4-0 with Randi Workman, Ryan Reavis and Nate Prater absent.