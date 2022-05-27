Unit 2 High School Principal Receives KC Award

Kara Harris, principal of Bond County Community Unit 2 High School, has received the Kaskaskia College Educational Partnership Award for 2022.

The honor was presented, during the Unit 2 Board of Education’s May meeting, by Kaskaskia College President George Evans and KC Vice President of Instructional Services Julie Obermark.

President Evans commended Harris for her support of the college’s new KC Now program, designed for high school students. He said she was very enthusiastic and supportive.

Obermark said she has worked personally with Harris on the new program. She said Harris is able and open-minded and she runs many ideas by her.

Congratulating Harris, after she was presented the award, were Superintendent Wes Olson and members of the school board.