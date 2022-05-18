Unit One Board Acts On Personnel Matters

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday and after a closed session took action on several personnel items.

The resignation of Bobby Koontz as superintendent was accepted. Koontz is taking an administrative position with Bond County Community Unit 2.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for 4:15 p.m. Friday, May 20. On the agenda is approval of district employment.

In other personnel action from last Monday, the board accepted the resignations of Shawna Bloemer as a high school English teacher, Karen Clark as a special education teacher, and Kenny Long as a district custodian.

Hired by the board were Lindsey Beckham as a junior high summer school teacher, Shelby Jansen to assist in the elementary school summer camp program, and Amy Johnson to work in the summer camp lunch program.

Returning for the high school boys’ basketball program will be Aristede Ephron as head coach and Jarrett Barnes as junior varsity coach.