Unit Two Academic Departmental Awards

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Academic Foundation Awards Program was held last week in the high school auditorium, to honor graduating seniors.

Departmental Awards concluded the evening.

Recipients were Jack Wall in agriculture, Olivia Dallas in art, Wesley Sussenbach in band and mathematics, Nathaniel Williams in chorus, Katie Peppler in English, Gracie Lindley and Sierra Voyles in family and consumer science, Alison Ridens in world language, Tristan Sasse in vocational education, Elizabeth Campbell in biological science, Alyssa Schaub in physical science, and Mia Emken in social studies.

Each student received a plaque.