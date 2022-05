The Vandalia Correctional Center will be the topic at a town hall meeting Monday, June 6, hosted by Illinois Senator Jason Plummer and Illinois Representative Blaine Wilhour.

The session will be at the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Center and will go from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to all members of the public.

The legislators will provide an update about the information they have collected from the administration. There will be time set aside for questions and comments.