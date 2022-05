Zach Steevens of Salem, a student of Kaskaskia College, has been honored for his proficiency in welding.

Steevens was recently presented the Outstanding Student Award from the St. Louis Chapter of the American Welding Society.

He was nominated by Mike Freed, territory manager of Cee Kay Supply after seeing Steevens’ dedication and determination in KC welding courses.

Steevens received his KC associate’s degree in welding technology this month.