Whitetails Unlimited Donates To Local Youth Groups

The Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited recently made a donation to the Dead Bird Society trap team (pictured above).

That youth team has achieved great success in their first few competitions. The team consists of six members and two coaches. The members include Max Ballah (16), Madison Dye (17), Levi Rensing (18), Brant Thomas (15), Adam Voss (16), and Trent Zumwalt (18). They compete in singles, doubles, and handicap events during competitions. We would like to thank Whitetails Unlimited for the generous donation to the Dead Bird Society trap team.

The Shoal Creek Whitetails Unlimited Chapter also recently made a donation of archery to Highland Middle School.