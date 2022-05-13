Yearly Greenville Utility Rate Adjustment

If you live in Greenville, or use utility services from the city, there’s a good chance you will notice the increase in your water and sewer bills, effective this month.

Several years ago, the city council approved automatic increases so residents would not end up with one big hike in rates in one year.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp addressed the matter during Tuesday night’s council meeting, indicating the increases are higher than in recent years. She said the council voted on the automatic adjustment a few years ago and, like many things this year, there was a big increase because of inflation. Hollenkamp said it’s based on 80% of the consumer price index from the previous year plus an additional 1% that is added for five years for debt servicing for the new water treatment facility. This year’s increase is a 6.83% for sewer and 7.83% for water.

The minimum sewer rate for the first 2,000 gallons increases 86 cents to $1.40, and the minimum water rate for the first 2,000 gallons used jumps up $1.26 to $17.31.

Increases also apply to users out of the city and bulk water users.

The council and City Manager Hollenkamp recognized Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece, who been selected for induction into the Greenville University Athletic Hall of Fame for his baseball accomplishments as a Panther.