Young Eagles Event Saturday

The annual EAA Young Eagles event has been very successful at Greenville Airport for several years.

Another one is scheduled this Saturday for youths 8 through 17 years of age. The program is designed to expose them to aviation.

Tammy Ritzheimer-Mount is leader of the local Young Eagles event. She said the rides begin in the morning, unless weather presents challenges. The kids get a 15-20 minute airplane ride and can usually see Greenville and Carlyle Lake from the sky. There will be several presentations and plenty of pilots available to answer questions.

Tammy told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel the amount of participation has been amazing. She said they tried to shut registration off at 50, but 60 are registered now, and there’s a waiting list, too. She said people can visit the Greenville Pilots Association on Facebook to express interest in future Young Eagle flight opportunities.

The Greenville Pilots Association and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1382 sponsor Young Eagles Day at Greenville Airport.

For more, call the airport at 664-0926.