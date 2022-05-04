Youth Fight Food Insecurity Through Grow, Gobble, Give

Can kids make a difference in local food insecurity? YES! Greenville area youth grades K-8 can help fight hunger in their hometown this summer. Bond County 4-H and the Greenville Public Library have teamed up to offer Grow, Gobble, Give at the library. Grow, Gobble, Give will teach participants some gardening basics, along with making use of the foods available and preparing what they grow while also supporting the value of community service.

The group will meet twice a month in May, June and July. Sessions include: Vegetable Gardening; Pollinators; Dairy Foods; Cooking with fruits & veggies; Honey Bees; Chickens & Eggs.

Not a 4-H member, or no experience growing produce? No problem, in 4-H we learn by doing. Space is limited, so advance registration is needed at go.illinois.edu/GrowGobbleGiveGreenville. Kick-off will be May 5, be sure and register today. For questions, call Vicki at 618-664-3665 or email venloe@illinois.edu.