Academic Foundation Puttin’ Event A Big Success

Saturday night’s Puttin’ Around The Square event by the Bond County Unity 2 Academic Foundation was a big success.

Carley Fletcher, a board member and event organizer, said 32 teams played the nine-hole putt-putt golf course. She believes there were 150 to 200 people in attendance during the night.

The weather was very good for the family friendly event.

Fletcher said over $15,000 was raised in the event. In addition to golf, other activities were provided with members of the high school boys and girls basketball teams, volleyball team, and cheerleaders in attendance.

Proceeds from the night will be used to fund teacher grants at all Unit 2 attendance centers.