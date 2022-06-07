AMVETS Award Scholarships To Two Graduates

AMVETS Post 140 recently awarded scholarships to two graduating high school seniors.

The Mulberry Grove recipient was Dakota Kruep, whose father served in the U.S. Army Reserves in Operation Enduring Freedom. She will attend Greenville University for a career in teaching.

Greenville High School graduate Elizabeth Campbell also received an AMVETS scholarship.

Her grandfather was in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Elizabeth plans to attend the University of Southern Indiana to seek a degree in radiological imaging.