The annual American Farm Heritage Tractor Drive is Saturday, June 25.

Registration will be at Main Building Number 3 on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds. The cost is $10 per person and registration is from 8 to 9 a.m.

The Tractor Drive begins at 9 a.m. and will go south. Due to this year’s high gas prices, the route will be shorter.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available during registration, and lunch is included in the registration fee.