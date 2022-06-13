Arrest In Hillsboro Hardees Robbery

Hillsboro police have announced the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in the attempted armed robbery at the Hardees restaurant in Hillsboro last Friday.

WDBR in Springfield reports 21 year old Danien D. Taylor of Florissant, MO, was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Taylor reportedly initially entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee. A manager shouted at Taylor to leave and he did.

Police began searching the area for a man described by witnesses, several of whom reported seeing the suspect several blocks away on foot.

A man matching the descriptions received was located and arrested at Casey’s General Store in Hillsboro that evening.

A consent search of a residence reportedly discovered items linking Taylor to the crime.