Arrests Made After Shots Fired In Greenville

On Wednesday, June 8, at 4:37 PM, the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Crown Road in Greenville for a report of shots fired. During their investigation, police determined a firearm was discharged at the scene. Witnesses stated a juvenile male subject fired a handgun at an apartment building. No injuries were reported.

At 5:43 PM, the suspect vehicle was located and stopped on Sorento Avenue, west of Red Ball Trail, where four subjects were taken into custody. Police report a juvenile male is being held for alleged Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted with the investigation.