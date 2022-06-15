Art Show Reception Friday

The Annual Summer Art Exhibition, sponsored by The Greenville Artist Guild, is set for June 17 through June 24 at the Maves Art Center, 108 Beaumont Avenue in Greenville.

Martha Iler, spokesperson for the Artist Guild, said the show’s theme is Extremely Illinois, which means they’re focusing on things that are common to Illinois and some that are special to Illinois. The show will feature several mediums including paintings and sculpture. The show is open to everyone and the opening reception will be Friday, June 17, from 6 to 8 PM.

The deadline for entries has passed.

Once again, the opening reception is Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and show hours Saturday June 18 and June 20 through June 24 will be 1 to 5 p.m. The show will not be open Sunday, June 19.

More about the guild can be found on its website at the TheGreenvilleArtistGuild.com.