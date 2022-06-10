BCCU2 Academic Foundation Puttin’ Around The Square

The Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation will introduce a new event this Saturday, July 11…Puttin’ Around The Square from 6 to 10 PM around the Greenville square.

Foundation Vice President Chance Vohlken told WGEL a group of Greenville Jr. High students built a 9-hole putt-putt golf course that was used for a school and that course will be set up on the south side of the courthouse. In addition to golf, there will be food, live music, and more activities.

Registration is $100 for a team of 4, which covers golf and t-shirts.

Vohlken told us the money raised will be used to fund teacher grants in all Unit 2 schools. He said the Academic Foundation also handles scholarships for seniors in the spring.

For more on the Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation, or their Puttin’ Around the Square event Saturday, visit BCCU2AF.org or find the group on Facebook.