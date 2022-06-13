Blood Supply Approaching Critical Levels On World Blood Donor Day

Facing an urgent need for additional donors, ImpactLife asks all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments to give blood during the week of World Blood Donor Day (Tues., June 14).

ImpactLife supplies blood to HSHS hospitals throughout our region.

ImpactLife is responding to a decrease in the rate of blood donation during the first weeks of summer that means our region’s blood supply is now approaching critical levels. To schedule, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the ImpactLife mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

Erica Hostetler, director of the laboratory and blood bank at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, comments on the many ways in which blood donations help save lives. “Blood products, used every day in our facilities, allow life to carry on,” says Hostetler. “We care for NICU babies who receive only 5 mL (a teaspoon) of blood, and trauma survivors that receive multiple blood products. Oncology patients receive platelets to help prevent bleeding and bruising, and surgical patients have units of blood on standby. We have high-risk moms that may need blood products if hemorrhage occurs, and sickle cell patients who go through regular transfusions to prevent complications from the disease. Having an adequate supply of blood donations is critical to keeping our loved ones alive.” (Erica Hostetler, administrative laboratory director, HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois)

Dr. Louis Katz, Chief Medical Officer for ImpactLife, says patients receive blood transfusions in settings that range from the NICU to oncology, surgery, trauma, and obstetrics. “Blood products given by volunteer donors help save lives at hospitals every day across our region,” said Katz. “We need donors every day to support not just routine blood needs, but for emergencies. Donated blood requires up to 4 days to process, so giving today will fill the shelves at your hospital for both regular use and unforeseen emergencies.”

Observed annually on June 14, World Blood Donor Day serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank volunteer donors for their lifesaving gifts of blood. Those who support the blood center’s mission can help with outreach and engagement by sharing ImpactLife content on social media. Options include graphics for each blood type, the World Blood Donor Day image, and Snapchat filters in place at each of the ImpactLife Donor Centers. Supporters are also invited to share a photo of themselves giving blood, using #WorldBloodDonorDay + #WBDD22 and tagging @impactlifeblood. For more information and links to graphics, see www.bloodcenter.org/WBDD.

The June 14 date commemorates the birth of Dr. Karl Landsteiner, born June 14, 1868 in Vienna, Austria. Landsteiner’s research identified the main blood groups: type A, type B, type AB and type O, as well as the Rh-factor in blood.

To thank those who schedule appointments at this critical time of year, ImpactLife will provide all presenting donors through July 10 with a voucher redeemable for the donor’s choice of a gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store. (Gift card options include Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Subway, Starbucks, and Walmart.) Learn more at www.bloodcenter.org/promotions.