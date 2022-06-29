Bond County Primary Election Results

Two Republican precinct committeeman races were decided in Tuesday’s primary in the Republican part.

In Central 1, Douglass Marti defeated Sherri Beckham 110 to 63.

The winner in the LaGrange precinct was Doug Schaufelberger with 196 votes compared to 89 votes for Bernard Myers.

All vote totals are unofficial until the votes are canvassed.

The lineups for several Bond County races in the November 8 general election have been set.

Incumbent Republican Randi Workman will be opposed by Democrat Elisabeth Ward for circuit clerk.

Treasurer Colleen Camp, County Clerk Meg Sybert and Sheriff Jim Leitschuh had no primary opponents and are currently unopposed for the general election.

On the Bond County Board, general election races will include:

Incumbent Democrat Joseph Whalen against Republican Christopher Timmerman for County Board District 1,

Incumbent Democrat Gerald Lee McCray against Republican Bernard Myers for County Board District 2,

Incumbent Republican Jacob Rayle against Democrat Mike Mueller for County Board District 3, and

Incumbent Democrat Adam Boudouris against Republican Jeff Rehkemper in County Board District 5.

Wes Pourchot, incumbent Democrat, is unopposed in County Board District 4.