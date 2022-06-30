Bond County Recovery Council Booth At 4th Fest

The Bond County Recovery Council assists individuals with drug and other addictions.

Council Coordinators Toni Randall and Patrick Miller advise the council will be at Bond County Fourth Fest Friday and Saturday. They told WGEL they will have a lot of literature and information, including details on resources for those struggling with, or who have a loved one who struggles with, substance use disorder. They will also have Narcan on-hand, which is an overdose reversal medication. Miller encouraged everyone to stop by and visit with the council members.

Click below to hear more:

More information about the group is available at the Bond County Recovery Council’s Facebook page.