Bond County Voter Turnout Higher Than Expected

The primary election was Tuesday, and despite few races on the ballot, Bond County voter turnout was higher than many expected.

County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL she was pleased overall with the way the election went. She said her biggest concern was that the election was held later than usual and that the summer weather could have had a negative impact. She commented that the weather was perfect. She also said a voter turnout of almost 24% in a primary election with few contested races is phenomenal.

In the primary, there were 2,012 Republican ballots cast, 500 Democrat ballots and five non-partisan ballots.

County Clerk Sybert advised there were 385 people who voted early or used the grace voting method.