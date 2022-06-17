City Council Addresses Pecan Street Issue

The Greenville City Council took action Tuesday night it hopes will solve serious storm water issue for residents on the east side of Pecan Street, north of Chicago Street.

That area is on the east edge of the city.

The problem is those houses catch all water from property on a hill and the back yards are continuously saturated. One homeowner told the council the back of her yard is caving in.

Council members agreed the city will purchase and install PVC pipe as long as all of the homeowners agree to tap their sump pumps to the new pipe.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp explained the situation, noting when Pecan was constructed, the builder put in corrugated field tile and the homeowners at the time were told to connect their sump pumps to that, which later got crushed. About five years ago, they were asked to run their sump pumps to the street, which got the water out of their yard, but sent it all to the end of the cul-de-sac. The city would like to put in 10-inch PVC pipe along the rear property line in the easement. The city will absorb that cost and do the work in about two days. But it can only be done if everyone on the street agrees to connect. Only sump pumps can be connected, not any downspouts or gutters. Hollenkamp said the only other option would be to tear up the street, install curb and guttering, and storm drains, which would cost several hundred thousand dollars.

Hollenkamp suggests the homeowners hire one contractor to do the hookups.

The total cost to the city was announced at $14,602.24, which includes the cost of the pipe and $1,088 to rent a mini excavator.