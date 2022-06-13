City Council Meets Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will hold its June meeting Tuesday (6-14) at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

On the agenda is the possible creation of a K-9 Program. The city has been without one since 2015.

Several donations are anticipated to get the program going, including a dog.

Also on the agenda is an appropriations ordinance, possible purchase of boat ramp launch docks, an ADA fishing dock, discussion of work along Pecan Street to address storm water issues, and the purchase of a mower,

The meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville Facebook page.