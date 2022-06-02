City Receives State Grant For Water Plant

The City of Greenville received great news this week, in its quest to fund the construction of a new water treatment plant.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is providing $2 million to Greenville through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Capital Program.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said receiving the grant is huge for the city. She said the project has been in the works for several years and construction costs have skyrocketed in that time. She suspects the ultimate cost will be higher than originally estimated and said these funds will help cover the gap. Hollenkamp said the city has received one loan and has applied for another. She said while they haven’t heard back yet on approval, that may work in the city’s favor as supply costs have started to come down.

Hollenkamp told WGEL there are still a few steps the city has to complete for the $2 million DCEO grant to be formally awarded.

Plans have been underway several years on the water plant. The city manager is optimistic work on the new plant could possibly start next spring.