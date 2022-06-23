County Board Approves Resolution For Rt. 40 Project

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to improve Route 40, from Ridge Street in Greenville, east through Mulberry Grove to the Fayette County line.

The project was brought up by Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Pestle explained that IDOT will do paving, curb and gutter patching, and more to Route 40. The intersection by Casey’s in Mulberry Grove is theirs, so they had to approve the possible road construction and will make the final approval when finished. Pestle estimated that the project would be about four months.

The work will cover about 8.1 miles of Route 40.

The county board unanimously approved a resolution/letter of understanding with IDOT.