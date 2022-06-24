County Board Approves Variance & Permit For Substation

At the Bond County Board’s second June meeting Tuesday night, members approved a variance and special use permit to MMI Infrastructure to build a utility substation along Route 40, west of Greenville.

Brad Criner, Bond County zoning administrator, said the company will use the substation to boost broadband fiber distribution through this area.

The substation will be on a parcel of 120 feet by 120 feet.

The Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals recommended the permit and variance be approved.

The county board appointed Emily Korte, Diane Lippert, and Dr. Philip Siefken to the Bond County Board of Health. Their terms are three-years and expire June 30, 2025.

The liquor license for 3st Place Bar & Grill was renewed.

Permission was given to a touring theatre company to use the courthouse lawn for a free performance on Thursday, July 14. A Greenville University graduate is part of the touring company.