County Board Covers Wide Variety Of Topics

The Bond County Board held a quick meeting Tuesday morning, taking care of several items.

Liquor licenses were renewed for Nuby’s Steakhouse, Copper Dock LLC, Greenville Country Club and The Family Vine LLC.

The board recently approved COVID-19 bonuses for union members in the sheriff’s department. They worked during the intense COVID period.

A motion was approved at Tuesday’s meeting to give the same bonus of $1,800 to two non-union employees who also worked at the department during the pandemic.

The board approved a request from the Bond County Recovery Council to hold an overdose awareness event on the courthouse lawn August 31.

Board Member Jacob Rayle reminded residents the county broadband survey continues through the end of June. He said it important for them to participate and provide information about the quality of internet service they have.

The survey is available on the Bond County website.

Board Chairman Adam Boudouris reported Bond County Transit is looking for vehicle drivers. They do not need a CDL to apply.

Board Member Joe Whalen suggested the board might want to eventually discuss increasing the fees for solar farm applications and permits in the county. Information has been received there are some nearby counties with much higher fees than Bond County.