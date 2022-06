Another free event will take place Sunday, June 5 at the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville.

The concert will feature music by a barbershop quartet.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith told WGEL the group, Celebration, comes from Florissant, MO. The free concert will begin Sunday at 1 PM.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

The museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.