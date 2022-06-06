DeMoulin Museum Hosts Concert, Celebrates Milestone

It was a standing room only crowd at the DeMoulin Museum Sunday afternoon as the St. Louis area barbershop quartet, Celebration, performed.

In addition to singing a variety of songs, the group had the audience join in on a few numbers.

Click below to hear a sample:

It was also a milestone day for the museum as it had its 11,000th visitor.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said it was an exciting day in the museum’s history. He said the turnout was wonderful and everyone shared positive feedback.

He said Sue Wade, of Greenville, who attended the concert, had the distinction of being the 11,000th visitor.

Click below for more:

The DeMoulin Museum, at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville, is now on its summer schedule, open 1 to 3 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.