Devore Wins Republican Nomination For Attorney General

Bond County resident Thomas Devore won the Republican nomination for Illinois attorney general in Tuesday’s primary election.

The latest results showed Devore had 44 percent of the vote statewide. Steve Kim was at 34.7 percent and David Shestokas at 21.3 percent.

In Bond County, Devore totaled 1,271 votes with Kim at 418 and Shestokas at 200.

All vote totals are unofficial until votes are canvassed.

Devore will face Democrat Incumbent Kwame Raoul in the November 8 general election.

The governor race in November will be Democrat Incumbent J.B. Pritzker against Republican Darren Bailey.