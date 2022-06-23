Downtown Improvement Grant Awarded For Turret Building

The Greenville City Council has awarded a Downtown Improvement Renovation Grant to James and Lisa Ulmer to be used for their building at 303 West Main Street, commonly known as the Turret Building.

Within the past couple of months, bricks from the second story windows began to fall and damaged the awning. That awning has been removed.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp addressed the situation at the council meeting.

Click below to hear her comments:

The building has been the recent site of Lisa’s Antiques.

City Manager Hollenkamp advised the council the Ulmers have been owners of downtown buildings for several years, paying nearly $24,000 into the Downtown TIF Fund.

The council passed a motion to approve a grant not to exceed $8,750, contingent upon receipt of lien waivers or paid receipts for the work.

Mayor George Barber said the Turret Building is an iconic part of downtown Greenville.