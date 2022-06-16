Family Fun Fridays Begin In Greenville

The First Greenville Family Fun Friday of the year will be at the Kingsbury Park District swimming pool.

The City of Greenville and Kingsbury Park District are hosting swimming on Friday, June 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thanks to a sponsorship by Bradford National Bank there will be no admission charge to access the pool.

Snacks will be provided by the City of Greenville.

The next Family Fun Friday is scheduled for July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Greenville square. The theme will be sports.

Tentative activities for that evening include inflatables, a corn hole tournament, check-you-speed pitching and archery. There will also be food and drinks.

Organizations and businesses wishing to participate should contact Jess Adam at the Greenville Municipal Building at 664-1644, extension 245,

More information is also available at that number.