Farm Credit Breaks Ground On New Paris Office

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, June 10, at the construction site for a new Farm Credit Illinois regional office in Paris. The Paris staff team will continue serving members at the existing office and on farms during construction of the new 8,500 square foot office.

Farm Credit Illinois directors, senior managers, and local staff were joined by Paris Mayor Craig Smith, City Administrator Michael Martin, City Engineer Bob Colvin, City Council and Chamber of Commerce members, and representatives of project contractor AKRA Builders, Inc.

The number of Paris staff has increased as their loan portfolio and crop insurance business continues growing. The new facility better positions FCI for continued expansion of in-office and on-farm services. The Paris regional office serves more than 360 families in Clark, Coles, and Edgar Counties with $257.5 million of loan commitments and almost 150,000 acres of crop insurance coverage.

The new building, located on the west side of Paris along Illinois Route 16, will accommodate up to 15 staff members and provide a conference room with a catering kitchen for up to 50 individuals. In addition to FCI events, the meeting space will be available to the local agricultural community. The new facility is expected to be complete by summer 2023.