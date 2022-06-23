FAYCO Hosts Open House At Bob’s Place

On Friday, FAYCO Enterprises showed off its Greenville building, known as Bob’s Place, with a public open house.

The building has been named for former FAYCO Executive Director Robert Lindberg. It is a facility to help developmentally disabled individuals in Bond County learn various life skills.

A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. In attendance was Lindberg’s daughter, Sara Lauer from Indiana, and her husband, Jeff.

Kim Taylor, current executive director, is grateful for the community support and indicated a future renovation of the current building and a proposed expansion are important to deliver services to those obtaining FAYCO services.

Taylor told WGEL their goal is to have more people use the facility to do more activities. The facility has a better entryway for clients and more accessible restrooms. While the goal of FAYCO is to have their clients volunteering out in the community, while they’re at Bob’s Place, they will be working on life skills and education.

Click below to hear her comments:

Bob’s Place is located at the intersection of Harris Avenue and Sixth Street in Greenville.