Fourth Fest Friday, Saturday In Downtown Greenville

Downtown Greenville will be hopping and bopping Friday and Saturday as the Bond County Fourth Fest is once again held.

There will be plenty of free music, a carnival, plus food and drinks. The stage will be located at the intersection of Second and Main streets.

Fourth Fest opens Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

The carnival, to be set up on College Avenue, will be open Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m.

The musical line-up on Friday includes Anthony Russo, from St. Charles, Missouri, at 5 p.m. followed by Warren Evans with the music of Neil Young at 6:30 p.m., and The Traveling Salvation Show, a tribute to Neil Diamond, at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Supe Granda, a founding member of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, will play a solo show at the south courthouse steps. He will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Greenville Municipal Band will be in concert at 5 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

The Gusto band takes the stage at 6 p.m. with national band Pure Prairie League at 8.

The fireworks are scheduled for about 9:30 p.m., then the after party band will be Dr. Fever and the Venus Flytrap, a veteran group that plays all types of popular music including classic rock and soul.

Additional information is available on the Bond County Fourth Fest website and Facebook page.