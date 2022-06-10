Friends Of Greenville Public Library Seeking Members

A new organization, The Friends of the Greenville Public Library, is seeking members.

The recently formed 501c3 not-for-profit organization is under the umbrella of the Bond County Community Foundation.

It’s goals are to promote public knowledge and use of the library’s resources, services and programs, and to encourage the growth and development of the library.

John Goldsmith, president of the group, said membership is $10 for an individual, $20 for a family of two or more, and $75 for corporations or businesses. Funds raised will be used for the various services and projects the library offers. A Facebook page will be launched soon. For more, you can email GreenvilleLibraryFriends@gmail.com and/or look for their new brochure at the library.

Officers of the organization include Goldsmith, Alan Gaffner as vice president, Anne Betscher as secretary, Velma Cochrane as treasurer, and Emily Brooks, Brad Lanter and Barbara Vaughn as members at large.

The group meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Community Building.

The first fundraiser of the organization will be Monday, June 20, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in Greenville.