GHS Faculty Members Retire

Two Bond County Unit 2 high school employees retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Steve Zimmerman retired after 34 years in teaching, 27 of those at Unit 2 high school.

Through the years, 108 of Zimmerman’s students earned their Illinois State Degree, 12 received American Degrees, two were National Proficiency Award winners, three were National Proficiency finalists and one was a national finalist for Star In Ag placement for the American Degree.

Dawn Mulholland retired as a guidance counselor at the high school. She was a high school counselor and Student Council advisor for high school students over 14 years. Before that, Dawn worked 19 years at Greenville University in several positions including Director of Career Services.

High school faculty, staff and retired teachers gathered recently at The Milk House to honor Mulholland and Zimmerman.