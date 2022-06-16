GJHS Science Teachers Wins National Award

Bond County Community Unit 2 has a national award-winning science teacher.

Jackie Blumer, who teaches science at Greenville Junior High, was recently recognized by Challenge Center and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

She told WGEL she was one of five educators in the US who won the STEM Trailblazing Educator Award. While she was at the event for all recipients, she was selected as the grand prize winner. She will get to go watch a Blue Origin launch of the new Shepherd Rocket.

Click below to hear more:

Blumer began her teaching career in 1998 and has been with Unit 2 since 2000. She teaches science to sixth and seventh graders and is the leader of the junior high STEM Club, which stands for Science Technology Engineering and Math.

Jackie has been very involved in the AIAA St. Louis Section.

She told us the awards gala was an all-expense paid trip for her family to Washington, D.C. and she got to meet many people involved in the aerospace world. She also won $5,000 for STEM programing at the junior high and $5,000 for her to use personally.

Click below to hear more:

Blumer was originally scheduled to attend a launch on May 21, but it was scrubbed. She is waiting for a new launch date.

According to Jackie, she has been asked to speak at upcoming AIAA events.