Greenville FFA Honored At State Convention

Members of the Greenville FFA chapter attended the 94th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 14-16 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests. With a 2022 theme of “Initiate,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.

During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Greenville FFA chapter.

New Agricultural Educator Recognition: Dodie Cripe is the incoming advisor for Greenville FFA.

Growing Leaders National Chapter Award Section Winner: As part of the National Chapter Award program and the chapter’s program of activities, Growing Leaders is designed to encourage the chapter to develop individual and cooperative activities to enhance students’ life skills. The University of Illinois College of ACES is the statewide sponsor of the Growing Leaders National Chapter Award.

Harvest for All Section Winner & 5th Place in State: Recognizes FFA chapters that have excelled in their efforts to fight food insecurity in Illinois through dollars raised, pounds of food donated, and hours volunteered. Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leaders sponsors the Harvest For All awards.

Retiring Advisor Recognition: Steve Zimmerman was recognized as a retiring chapter FFA advisor, having served as an agricultural educator for 34 years of his professional career.

Building Communities National Chapter Award Section Winner: As part of the National Chapter Award program and the chapter’s program of activities, Building Communities is designed to encourage the local development of FFA partnerships with alumni affiliates and other organizations while taking a leadership role in making the community a better place to live and work. Cargill is the statewide sponsor of the Building Communities National Chapter Award.

Strengthening Agriculture National Chapter Award Section Winner: As part of the National Chapter Award program and the chapter’s program of activities, Strengthening Agriculture is designed to encourage opportunities and service for members, such as promoting increased member participation and financial responsibility, creating a positive image, and interacting with support groups and cooperatives through organized activities. Farm Credit Illinois is the statewide sponsor of the Strengthening Agriculture National Chapter Award.

2022-2023 Section 19 President: Jack Wall was installed as the President of Illinois FFA’s Section 19. The 25 newly installed Section Presidents are members of the 2022-2023 Illinois State Officer Team.

Foundation $10,000 Club Award Recipient: The chapter was recognized for coordinating a local campaign for the Illinois Foundation FFA which raised at least $10,000. The chapter’s fundraising total was $10,726.

State Premier Chapter Award Section Winner: The State Premier Chapter Award is given to the chapter in the section with the highest overall score on the National Chapter Award application. The Illinois Farm Bureau Family of Companies Youth Education in Agriculture Committee sponsors the State Premier Chapter Awards.

The convention spotlighted the Association’s annual service project, which provided $250 scholarships to 20 FFA chapters planting trees throughout the state.

Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Western Region Vice President Josiah Cruikshank of Oregon and from each of the retiring major state officers.