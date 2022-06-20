Greenville Street Department May Report

In any given month, employees of the Greenville Street Department provide a variety of work.

May was no exception.

With the weather improving, they spent a lot of time on grass and trees. Mowing plus weed, tree and brush trimming and brush pickup took 420 hours to complete.

Another 134 hours were spent on water-related matters.

Since fire hydrants are currently being tested, about 92 hours were spent last month on that project.

There was 51 hours for rock spreading and cold patching on streets, 55 hours on beautification efforts, 58 hours on utility locations, and 36 hours for street sweeping.