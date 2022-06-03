GU Alumni Honored With Awards

Greenville University has already announced its recipients of this year’s alumni awards.

They will be honored during the university’s Homecoming Weekend October 14 and 15.

Greg Groves (pictured above), from the Class of 1980, will receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He has been a youth pastor, church leaders and mentor to many young people in the Greenville area.

The Outstanding Young Alumna honor will go to Katie Myette, who graduated from GU in 2005. She is the founder and executive director of the non-profit organization, The Restore Network, which cares for vulnerable children to change the culture of foster care.

The Gene A. Kamp Loyalty Award will be presented to Susan and Jack Chism, former and current GU faculty and continuous supporters of the university and its students.

Susan was in the GU class of 1968 and Jack the Class of 1969.

The awards are presented by the Greenville University Alumni Association.