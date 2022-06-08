GU Honors Retiring Faculty

Greenville University recently honored four faculty members who are retiring this summer.

They are GU Chief of Academics Officer Brian Hartley, Professor of History Richard Huston, Professor of Spanish Brian Reinhard, and Professor of Physics and Engineering Hyung Choi.

The four have a combined 88 years of service to Greenville University and its students.

Hartley has served 29 years, 19 as a faculty member and 10 as an administrator. GU President Suzanne Davis said she considers Dr. Hartley as one of the Greenville Greats.

Huston has been at GU 28 years as a faculty member, and recently provided additional oversight for the Bastian School of Theology, Philosophy and Ministry.

Reinhard taught in the Department of Languages and Culture for 22 years. He also organized and led over 20 trips abroad for students.

Choi is retiring after nine years at Greenville University. He helped to design and establish the school’s engineering program.