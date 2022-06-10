Handbag Sale To Benefit Hospice At BCHD

Hospice at the Bond County Health Department has scheduled its first sale for its Handbags For Hospice ongoing fundraiser.

Karen File, hospice volunteer director, said the event will be Thursday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Bond County Health Department in Greenville.

File told WGEL that donations of purses, handbags, backpacks, billfolds, and luggage are always accepted.

Volunteers clean, repair and sanitize all donations.

Since other sales will be planned, donations are being accepted on a continuing basis.

Items can be taken to Uppercut in Greenville, Rampart Range in Pocahontas and the Bond County Health Department.

For more information, call 664-5020.